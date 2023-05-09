ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State office for the aging is urging income-eligible Medicare beneficiaries in New York to apply for annual financial assistance through an expansion in the Medicare Savings Program.

“Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, this program expansion is providing up to $7,300 in much-needed financial assistance for older adults to help cover costs like groceries, rent, or utility bills,” New York State office for the aging director Greg Olsen said.

Applicants who are approved for the program will receive reimbursement through their Social Security check. The officials from the New York State office for the aging ensure that this program is essential for New Yorkers.

“This financial assistance is vital as New York continues its work to assure health care affordability, economic security, and supports for older adults,” Olsen said.