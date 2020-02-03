Explosive Dutchess county man arrested after 11-hour standoff

DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10 / WETM-TV) — State Police arrested Stewart M. Mercay, 70, of Dover for attempted murder after shooting into his neighbor’s house and a standoff with police. Police say that before exiting his home, Mercay turned on the gas at his kitchen stove and lit a candle nearby, attempting to trigger an explosion.

At 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a man who fired two shotgun rounds through his neighbor’s living room window on Cedar Lane. Police identified Mercay, who they say barricaded himself at home, as the suspect.

Following 11 hours of negotiations with emergency response teams, authorities took Mercay into custody.

Mercay faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted murder. Both felonies, the first-degree charge is considered class A while second-degree charges are class B. A conviction could earn Mercay life in prison. He currently awaits trial without bail in Dutchess County Jail.