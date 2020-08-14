Eyesight issues may be a downside to remote learning for students this school year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Remote learning may have some effects on eyesight for students this school year.

The 2020/2021 school year will look a bit different because the majority of school days will be spent at home.

NYS students will be going to school with hybrid learning during the week.

This will mean spending more time in front of a computer screen than usual.

The average school day in the United States is between 6 and 7 hours per day, which means spending endless hours at a computer screen that may cause severe eye-straining issues.

18News spoke with local Optometrist Dr. David Dozack, on the importance of taking care of your children’s eyesight during this remote learning school year.