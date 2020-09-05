Faith Temple Community Church back to school supply giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Today, from 10 am-12 pm the Faith Temple Community Church handed out free back to school Supplies to all students K-12.

This initiative is part of a series of events on Saturdays during September called Faith Temple Cares. The idea was to give parents and students one less thing to worry about, during such an uncertain time.

In addition to supplies, the Census will be on hand along with the opportunity to register to vote. The church is planning to do a clothing drive and bike giveaways for the community as well.