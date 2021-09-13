Fall Foliage begins in the Southern Tier

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – As the seasons change throughout the southern tier, the leaves are following suit. The changing colors of the trees are bringing tourists throughout the nation to New York.

” Well, it’s a reason to come here, right, so we have, as I said, fabulous and brilliant colors it’s an amazing display just to see the way nature changes and the different colors that happen with nature, so it’s it’s absolutely a draw for us,” said Stephanie Specchio, Director of marketing and communications, Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce

Taking trips throughout the finger lakes, viewing waterfalls and colorful leaves add a flare to the fall festivities happening in the Southern Tier.

