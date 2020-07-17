Fall sports postponed at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany announced Friday that fall sports at the college will be postponed for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The America East Conference, the Colonial Athletic Association and their member institutions announced the postponement Friday.

“The decision to postpone our fall sports season, while extraordinarily difficult, is the right call,” said UAlbany Director of Athletics Mark Benson . “The well-being of our student-athletes is inseparable from the health, safety, and well-being of our broader University community. Postponing the fall season allows UAlbany to focus its full attention on planning for a safe and healthy return to campus life. In the meantime, we are committed to supporting our fall student-athletes through this difficult period and using this extra time to plan a safe and exciting return to competition for our fall sports during the spring.”

Instead of canceling fall sports, the America East and its member institutions will develop plans to accommodate hosting Fall sports competitions during the spring 2021 semester. UAlbany and the America East will continue to monitor public health conditions as they relate to COVID-19 locally, regionally, and nationally and provide future updates as decisions are made regarding winter sports.

The CAA is committed to exploring the possibility of conducting a football season during the spring 2021 semester and will continue to analyze this scenario as more information becomes available and conditions continue to evolve.