Family and friends honor Leo Rinwalske with tow truck procession

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM-TV) – Friends and family honored the life of Leo Rinwalske with a tow truck procession around the City of Elmira.

Early Saturday afternoon, tow companies from the area and as far as Syracuse showed their respects to the late Leo Rinwalske, owner of Rinwalske Towing in Elmira.

The procession made its way through the city with his children leading the way in his bright-colored infamously known turquoise trucks.

The procession ended in front of Rinwalske Towing on Sullivan Street.

Leo’s son Bryan, will now be taking over the business, as it has been family owned and operated for 76 years.

Saturday’s procession was to honor Leo. He was 79 years old when he passed away.

Family and friends that know him best, said his life was dedicated to this company and his family.