Family mourns the loss of a local restaurant owner in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Family and friends mourn the loss of a local restaurant owner in Elmira Heights.

According to Elmira Heights Police, they responded to a call behind 106 West 14th Street, Friday evening.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 35-year-old Jesse E. Sulcer, behind his restaurant, “607 Hot Plate,” unconscious and not breathing.

According to officers on the scene, they did perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Sulcer was then transported to the Arnot Ogden hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to medical experts, the cause of Sulcer’s death is unknown. The Chemung County Medical Examiner and police said there looks to be no evidence of foul play.

Police and the Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a routine investigation.

A vigil was held earlier tonight in his remembrance, friends of Sulcer have set a GOFUNDME account for his children he leaves behind.