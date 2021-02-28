Family of Nicholas Tracy starts GOFUNDME page after tragic death

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The family of Nicholas Tracy has started a GOFUNDME account to help with unexpected funeral expenses.

Phil Tracy, brother to Nicholas Tracy, started the GOFUNDME early Sunday afternoon after he learned about his brother’s death.

The account has raised nearly $2,000 with a goal set for $5,000 for the family to give him the proper burial and celebrate his life.

According to the GOFUNDME page, 31-year-old Nicholas leaves behind his son Elliott and hundreds of friends.

According to New York State Police, Tracy lost his life early Sunday morning after his then-girlfriend, Brittany Carlson, got behind the wheel of a car used it to hit him, causing his death.