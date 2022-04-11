Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in New York from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from New York

1/46 OMDb

Timothée Chalamet

– Born: New York City, New York (12/27/1995)

– Known for:

— Elio in “Call Me by Your Name” (2017)

— Kyle Scheible in “Lady Bird” (2017)

— Nic Sheff in “Beautiful Boy” (2018)

2/46 Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Tom Cruise

– Born: Syracuse, New York (7/3/1962)

– Known for:

— Maverick in “Top Gun” (1986)

— Nathan Algren in “The Last Samurai” (2003)

— Jerry Maguire in “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

3/46 OMDb

Kieran Culkin

– Born: New York City, New York (9/30/1982)

– Known for:

— Igby in “Igby Goes Down” (2002)

— Wallace Wells in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)

— Buster in “The Cider House Rules” (1999)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

4/46 Jason LaVeris // Getty Images

Pete Davidson

– Born: Staten Island, New York City, New York (11/16/1993)

– Known for:

— Scott Carlin in “The King of Staten Island” (2020)

— Blackguard in “The Suicide Squad” (2021)

— Tom Zutaut in “The Dirt” (2019)

5/46 OMDb

Nicholas Braun

– Born: Long Island, New York (5/1/1988)

– Known for:

— Greg Hirsch in “Succession” (2018-2021)

— Josh in “How to Be Single” (2016)

— Zach in “Sky High” (2005)

You may also like: Countries New York exports the most goods to

6/46 Barry King // Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin

– Born: New York City, New York (8/26/1980)

– Known for:

— Kevin in “Home Alone” (1990)

— Thomas J. Sennett in “My Girl” (1991)

— Henry in “The Good Son” (1993)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

7/46 OMDb

Devin Ratray

– Born: New York City, New York (1/11/1977)

– Known for:

— Cole in “Nebraska” (2013)

— Pulaski in “R.I.P.D.” (2013)

— Runny in “Masterminds” (2016)

8/46 Gage Skidmore // Wikimedia Commons

Dylan O’Brien

– Born: New York City, New York (8/26/1991)

– Known for:

— Stiles Stilinski in “Teen Wolf” (2011-2017)

— Thomas in “The Maze Runner” (2014)

— Thomas in “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” (2015)

9/46 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Al Pacino

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (4/25/1940)

– Known for:

— Serpico in “Serpico” (1973)

— Michael in “The Godfather” (1972)

— Sonny in “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

10/46 J.P. MOCZULSKI // Getty Images

Denzel Washington

– Born: Mount Vernon, New York (12/28/1954)

– Known for:

— Troy Maxson in “Fences” (2016)

— Eli in “The Book of Eli” (2010)

— Dr. Jerome Davenport in “Antwone Fisher” (2002)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in New York

11/46 Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Mel Gibson

– Born: Peekskill, New York (1/3/1956)

– Known for:

— William Wallace in “Braveheart” (1995)

— Martin Riggs in “Lethal Weapon 3” (1992)

— Jerry Fletcher in “Conspiracy Theory” (1997)

12/46 Jim Smeal // Getty Images

Adam Sandler

– Born: Brooklyn, New York City, New York (9/9/1966)

– Known for:

— Bobby Boucher in “The Waterboy” (1998)

— Robbie Hart in “The Wedding Singer” (1998)

— Nicky in “Little Nicky” (2000)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13/46 Gage Skidmore // Flickr

Robert Downey Jr.

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (4/4/1965)

– Known for:

— Tony Stark in “Iron Man” (2008)

— Tony Stark in “Iron Man 3” (2013)

— Sherlock Holmes in “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

14/46 OMDb

Jon Favreau

– Born: Queens, New York City, New York (10/19/1966)

– Known for:

— Producer in “Chef” (2014)

— Producer in “Swingers” (1996)

— Producer in “Iron Man” (2008)

15/46 OMDb

Peter Billingsley

– Born: New York City, New York (4/16/1971)

– Known for:

— Ralphie in “A Christmas Story” (1983)

— Producer in “Iron Man” (2008)

— William Ginter Riva in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in New York

16/46 James Devaney // Getty Images

Robert De Niro

– Born: New York City, New York (8/17/1943)

– Known for:

— Jake La Motta in “Raging Bull” (1980)

— Max Cady in “Cape Fear” (1991)

— Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver” (1976)

17/46 Michael Kovac // Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone

– Born: New York City, New York (7/6/1946)

– Known for:

— Rocky in “Rocky” (1976)

— Rocky Balboa in “Rocky IV” (1985)

— Rocky Balboa in “Creed” (2015)

18/46 OMDb

Richard Masur

– Born: New York City, New York (11/20/1948)

– Known for:

— Clark in “The Thing” (1982)

— Rutherford in “Risky Business” (1983)

— Phil Sultenfuss in “My Girl” (1991)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

19/46 OMDb

Billy Magnussen

– Born: Woodhaven, Queens, New York (4/20/1985)

– Known for:

— Rapunzel’s Prince in “Into the Woods” (2014)

— Ryan in “Game Night” (2018)

— Logan Ash in “No Time to Die” (2021)

20/46 OMDb

Billy Crudup

– Born: Manhasset, New York (7/8/1968)

– Known for:

— Russell Hammond in “Almost Famous” (2000)

— Dr. Manhattan in “Watchmen” (2009)

— Will Bloom in “Big Fish” (2003)

You may also like: Countries New York imports the most goods from

21/46 OMDb

David Krumholtz

– Born: Queens, New York City, New York (5/15/1978)

– Known for:

— Harvey Wasserman in “The Deuce” (2017-2019)

— Monty Levin in “The Plot Against America” (2020)

— Charlie Eppes in “Numb3rs” (2005-2010)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

22/46 Slaven Vlasic // Getty Images

Stanley Tucci

– Born: Peekskill, New York (11/11/1960)

– Known for:

— Secondo in “Big Night” (1996)

— Mitchell Garabedian in “Spotlight” (2015)

— George Harvey in “The Lovely Bones” (2009)

23/46 OMDb

Frank Grillo

– Born: New York City, New York (6/8/1965)

– Known for:

— Diaz in “The Grey” (2011)

— Sergeant in “The Purge: Anarchy” (2014)

— Brock Rumlow in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

24/46 Georges Biard // Wikimedia Commons

Adrien Brody

– Born: Woodhaven, Queens, New York City, New York (4/14/1973)

– Known for:

— Wladyslaw Szpilman in “The Pianist” (2002)

— Dmitri in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)

— Henry Barthes in “Detachment” (2011)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

25/46 OMDb

Vincent D’Onofrio

– Born: Brooklyn, New York City, New York (6/30/1959)

– Known for:

— Edgar in “Men in Black” (1997)

— Carl Stargher in “The Cell” (2000)

— Pvt. Pyle in “Full Metal Jacket” (1987)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor

26/46 Brendon Thorne // Getty Images

Ansel Elgort

– Born: New York City, New York (3/14/1994)

– Known for:

— Gus in “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)

— Caleb in “Divergent” (2014)

— Baby in “Baby Driver” (2017)

27/46 OMDb

Theo Rossi

– Born: Staten Island, New York City, New York (6/4/1975)

– Known for:

— Burt Cummings in “Army of the Dead” (2021)

— Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz in “Sons of Anarchy” (2008-2014)

— Hernan ‘Shades’ Alvarez in “Luke Cage” (2016-2018)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

28/46 OMDb

Ethan Suplee

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (5/25/1976)

– Known for:

— Guard Max Conlin in “John Q” (2002)

— Louie Lastik in “Remember the Titans” (2000)

— Fan in “Chasing Amy” (1997)

29/46 OMDb

Chad Michael Murray

– Born: Buffalo, New York (8/24/1981)

– Known for:

— Lucas Scott in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2012)

— Nick in “House of Wax” (2005)

— Austin in “A Cinderella Story” (2004)

30/46 OMDb

Kyle Chandler

– Born: Buffalo, New York (9/17/1965)

– Known for:

— Deputy Jackson Lamb in “Super 8” (2011)

— Hamilton Jordan in “Argo” (2012)

— Joe Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea” (2016)

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from New York over the last 20 years

31/46 OMDb

Jason Bateman

– Born: Rye, New York (1/14/1969)

– Known for:

— Michael Bluth in “Arrested Development” (2003-2019)

— Guy Trilby in “Bad Words” (2013)

— Nick Wilde in “Zootopia” (2016)

32/46 OMDb

Chevy Chase

– Born: New York City, New York (10/8/1943)

– Known for:

— Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

— Ty Webb in “Caddyshack” (1980)

— Dusty Bottoms in “Three Amigos!” (1986)

33/46 OMDb

Michael Kenneth Williams

– Born: Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (11/22/1966)

– Died: 9/6/2021

– Known for:

— Omar Little in “The Wire” (2002-2008)

— Robert in “12 Years a Slave” (2013)

— Moussa in “Assassin’s Creed” (2016)

34/46 OMDb

David Harbour

– Born: New York (4/10/1975)

– Known for:

— Shep Campbell in “Revolutionary Road” (2008)

— Hellboy in “Hellboy” (2019)

— Dexter Tolliver in “Suicide Squad” (2016)

35/46 OMDb

Bokeem Woodbine

– Born: New York City, New York (4/13/1973)

– Known for:

— Herman Schultz in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

— Mike Milligan in “Fargo” (2015-2020)

— Uncle Earl in “Queen & Slim” (2019)

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential New York uses

36/46 OMDb

Viggo Mortensen

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (10/20/1958)

– Known for:

— Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)

— Ben in “Captain Fantastic” (2016)

— Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)https://b406b7e17506c3d3be4585c5d7ae2e97.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

37/46 OMDb

Dave Annable

– Born: Suffern, New York (9/15/1979)

– Known for:

— Jake Adams in “What’s Your Number?” (2011)

— Justin Walker in “Brothers & Sisters” (2006-2011)

— Bean in “Little Black Book” (2004)

38/46 OMDb

Eli Wallach

– Born: Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (12/7/1915)

– Died: 6/24/2014

– Known for:

— Tuco in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966)

— Calvera in “The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

— Silva Vacarro in “Baby Doll” (1956)

39/46 OMDb

Bill Pullman

– Born: Hornell, New York (12/17/1953)

– Known for:

— President Thomas J. Whitmore in “Independence Day” (1996)

— President Whitmore in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)

— Lone Starr in “Spaceballs” (1987)

40/46 Archive Photos // Getty Images

Ben Stiller

– Born: New York City, New York (11/30/1965)

– Known for:

— Producer in “Zoolander” (2001)

— Producer in “Tropic Thunder” (2008)

— Producer in “Zoolander 2” (2016)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in New York

41/46 OMDb

Peter Gallagher

– Born: New York City, New York (8/19/1955)

– Known for:

— Buddy Kane in “American Beauty” (1999)

— Sandy Cohen in “The O.C.” (2003-2007)

— Peter in “While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

42/46 Premier.gov.ru // Wikicommons

Mickey Rourke

– Born: Schenectady, New York (9/16/1952)

– Known for:

— Marv in “Sin City” (2005)

— Randy ‘The Ram’ Robinson in “The Wrestler” (2008)

— Harry Angel in “Angel Heart” (1987)

43/46 Kurt Vinion // Getty Images

Philip Seymour Hoffman

– Born: Fairport, New York (7/23/1967)

– Died: 2/2/2014

– Known for:

— Lancaster Dodd in “The Master” (2012)

— Truman Capote in “Capote” (2005)

— Andy in “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” (2007)

44/46 OMDb

James Caan

– Born: The Bronx, New York (3/26/1940)

– Known for:

— Sonny in “The Godfather” (1972)

— Frank in “Thief” (1981)

— Paul Sheldon in “Misery” (1990)

45/46 By Tabercil // Wikimedia Commons

Christopher Walken

– Born: Astoria, Queens, New York City, New York (3/31/1943)

– Known for:

— Nick in “The Deer Hunter” (1978)

— Frank Abagnale in “Catch Me If You Can” (2002)

— Wilbur Turnblad in “Hairspray” (2007)

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in New York

46/46 Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

John Lithgow

– Born: Rochester, New York (10/19/1945)

– Known for:

— Dr. Dick Solomon in “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1996-2001)

— Roberta Muldoon in “The World According to Garp” (1982)

— Eric Qualen in “Cliffhanger” (1993)