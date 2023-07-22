Hundreds line up to meet a pirate and a mermaid at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fantasy Day brought hundreds of visitors to Eldridge Park July 22.

Charlotte Hardcastle doubled as both a pirate and a mermaid.

“You know, you get to wear a lot of hats when you’re a performer.”

Circus Siren Pod is based on the east coast of the United States and brings its professional mermaids and pirates all over the country. Today, they just happened to be at Eldridge Park. For the hundreds of people that came out, most were excited to see the mermaids.

“Well, we came out here to see the mermaids, right? Yeah,” said Ian and Evelyn Ault.

“To see mermaids and ride on the rides,” said another young girl.

“Back then it was scary for me because i didn’t like mermaids at all, but now growing up with them, they’re kind of just rubbing off on me,” said an excited Naquan Dawson.

Some are still asking: are mermaids real?

“That question of like are they real or not? You know, there’s that magical aspect to it,” said Ault.

For others, it was about taking a walk on the wild side. One family spent the day at the park to fish and carry around their pet lizard.

I had the opportunity to speak with a mermaid and ask her some pressing questions.

Firstly, I asked her if she was born with a tail.

“Yes, this is my tail. I did grow it myself. I am personally from the abyssal zone of the ocean, so I come from the deep, dark areas of the place”

The next was Atlantic, Pacific or Indian Ocean?

“I am from the Pacific, so I come from the Mariana Trench.”

Mermaids are social creatures that like to share their experiences.

“Mermaids like meeting new people, especially small people and it’s our greatest joy to bring parts of our world to your world.”

The event also featured food trucks, rides and a live concert later in the afternoon.