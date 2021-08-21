Farm City Day returns to Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Agricultural Society Promotions brought the Farm City Day event to Eldridge Park in Elmira, NY giving families the opportunity to spend their day with farm animals.

It’s a fun learning experience for city kids to interact and learn about the importance of farm animals.

Local farmers within the county help bring the event together by lending their farm animals to the event.

“Usually we go with the smallest animals so, goats are friendly, and they’re easy to move, we always have a baby calf, whether it’s dairy or beef. We usually pick the newest calf since they are the smallest and they’re easier to move. We always have Maggie the milking cow now she is a fiberglass cow that kids can learn how to milk a cow. So she is at every event.” Nikole Watts, Educator at Chemung County Soil Water Conservation District

The focus of Farm City Day is to shine the light on the agriculture within Chemung County.

Chemung County Soil And Water Conservation District’s next family event is Sunday, September 12th for their Sundae’s On The Farm affair.