Farm Sanctuary offers free online interactive classes for earth day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – April 22, is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Social distancing will keep children from celebrating Earth day, to help them this year, Farm Sanctuary, America’s premier farm animal sanctuary, and advocacy organization are offering a day full of free classes for all ages.

This online version of fun and education is a safe way that kids can celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at home during this pandemic.

The online interactive classes focus on the connections between modern food systems and environmental sustainability.

Below is the full schedule of events:

9:00 to 9:30 a.m. Pacific / 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. Eastern

Happy, Healthy, and Free: A Sing-along and Puppet Show A LIVE online Earth Day class for pre-K-1st grade

Join Farm Sanctuary’s humane educators for an inspiring sing-along and puppet show celebrating a vision for a more compassionate and sustainable future for all. Registration is required: sign up here.

10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Pacific / 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Eastern

Imagine Compassion: For Earth, Animals, and Community

A LIVE online Earth Day class for grades 2-5

Farm Sanctuary’s humane educators explore the environmental impacts of our modern food system and a positive vision for a more compassionate and sustainable future. Registration is required: sign up here.

11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Pacific / 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. Eastern

Imagine Compassion: For Earth, Animals, and Community

A LIVE online Earth Day class for grades 6-12

Farm Sanctuary’s humane educators explore the environmental impacts of our modern food system and a positive vision for a more compassionate and sustainable future. Registration is required: sign up here.