Farm Sanctuary Reopens in the Southern Tier

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – Today Farm Sanctuary celebrates 35 years of service to the farm animal community. They are opening their doors for the first time since 2019.

As part of their duties, the farm saviors go above and beyond to five farm animals the proper care and nourishment.

In March of 2021, they brought a calf back to life. While saving the baby cow’s life was a huge milestone, giving it the proper living environment to grow became the focus.

“He would have been just kept in a very small confined area for just a few months of his life, not really able to do any of the normal activities that a calf would love to do playing with other calves,” said Daniel Singleton, Watkins Glen Animal Care Manager

The Farm Sanctuary has created a one-hour tour experience to bring awareness surrounding the farm animal’s lifestyle.

“On the tours, we want to help educate people who come to visit, and about our animals and the struggles that they’ve gone through, you know, facing the realities of our food system,” said Brenda Bomysoad, Sanctuary Experience Manager

Another way to help the farm sanctuary is by volunteering or adopting an animal through their Grand Farm Animal program.

You can schedule a tour to get a more in-depth understanding of how important it is to save farm animals on the Farm Sanctuary website.