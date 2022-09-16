ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ernie Davis Community Center Fashion Club will Rule the Runway today at Cowles Hall.

As New York City wrapped up New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, six young models from the Twin Tiers had the opportunity to walk this past weekend.

The models were featured in the ‘Just Be’ collection by Elmirian designer Margaret Lee Evette

Jordan Brooks, an Elmira native making achievements in the Los Angeles fashion industry, came back to his hometown to lead a model boot camp in his fashion club. The scholarship program was a partnership that both Jordan and Margaret started. This opportunity will allow the models to gain exposure by traveling to Los Angeles and New York City.

Today, the fashion club will be hosting their fashion show titled “Rule The Runway” at Elmira College’s Cowles Hall.

“Our goal is $10,000. I’m bringing these babies to Los Angeles for an educational trip in 2023” said Jordan Brooks on his Facebook page.

The show is from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Donations are $15.