Fat Jacks BBQ restaurant owner pleads guilty of tax fraud and grand larceny

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A restaurant owner pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud charges.

According to the New York State Department of taxation and finance, owner of Fat Jacks BBQ in Ithaca, Geoffrey Tyrrell will be pleading guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud.

Between September 1, 2013, and May 31, 2017, Tyrell collected $199,491 in sales tax from his customers and failed to file sales tax returns and ultimately remit that money, as required by law, to New York State.

This case was prosecuted by the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office. Tyrrell has paid $95,000 towards the tax due. The remaining amount will be paid through a restitution order when he’s sentenced on October 2, 2020.

Commissioner of Taxation and Finance for New York State Mike Schmidt said they will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to hold those accountable for tax crimes against New Yorkers.