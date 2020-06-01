Fatal fire takes the lives of a mother and daughter

TIOGA COUNTY, PA (WETM) – An early morning house fire has taken the lives of a mother and daughter in Gaines, Township.

According to First News Now, the tragic fire happened just before 7:00 am on Friday, May 29.

Connie Cole and her daughter Belinda Cole tragically died from the fire in the ranch-style home on Hanky Panky Road.

As of now, no information has been released by authorities on the cause of the fire.

According to FNN, the home has been considered a total loss, and damages are so extensive a cause may never be known.

