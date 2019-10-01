Fatal motor vehicle under investigation in Athens Township

Breaking News
ATHENS, PA (WETM) – The Athens Township Police Department is currently investigating a motor vehicle accident that killed the driver.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at 2:44 p.m. on Wilawana road, about a mile west of White Wagon road intersection.

The vehicle was traveling east bound on Wilawana road when it went off the roadway onto the right side of the road then crossed back on the west bound lane.

The vehicle went off the road way and crashed into the embankment before rolling onto a culvert.

The driver’s identify is being withheld. They were the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene was the AthensTownship Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS.

Wilawana road was shut down for about two hours after the accident.

