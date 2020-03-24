Fatal police-involved shooting in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says they are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting. He says two officers discharged their weapons when Michael Wallace, 34, of Schenectady opened the door to an apartment and extended a gun at officers.

Police were originally called to 780 Albany Street, The Joseph L. Allen Apartments, just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of a male and a female fighting as well as loud music.

When they got there the Building Super said Wallace had pointed a gun at him.

When officers arrived they say Wallace opened the door and extended a gun at officers. Two officers then fired their weapons and the door closed. Officers tried repeatedly to contact the two people inside.

A short time later a woman left the apartment and was detained and questioned by police.

The Special Operation Team was able to enter the apartment and found Wallace inside, according to police. He was given medical treatment and taken to Ellis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers that fired the shots have been put on administrative leave per departmental policy. The department has also reached out to the Attorney General’s Office to see if they have jurisdiction. The State Police are also investigating. The Schenectady Police Department says they will cooperate fully with any investigation.

Albany Street was closed for some time on Tuesday while police investigated the incident.