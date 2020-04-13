Fatal shooting in Colonie was accidental and self-inflicted, police say

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following an investigation, the Colonie Police Department says that the fatal shooting at the Days Inn on Central Avenue was accidental.

The 29-year-old victim has now been identified as Denzel Grimes. Grimes had been a resident at the motel’s room #337 since March.

On Sunday, he accidentally discharged a 9 mm handgun, shooting himself in the groin area, which led to his death later on Sunday. An autopsy performed at Ellis Hospital identifies the cause of death as blood loss from an accidental gunshot wound.

The police refer to the weapon as an illegal Jennings/Bryco Arms model 59. The origins of the weapon are currently under investigation, though it is not reported stolen.

Colonie Police say the case is closed, and no charges will be filed.