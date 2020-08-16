Father and son cycle across the state for suicide awareness

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A father and son team have cycled from Buffalo to Albany to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Connor Dickman lost his sister Sarah to suicide in the spring of 2019. Two weeks ago he decided to challenge himself by biking across the state for suicide awareness.

Connor managed to convince his father Doug to join him, while his uncle Mike drove the chase vehicle.

To date, the family has raised over $8,500 for the Rochester Out of the Darkness Experience and the Western NY Chapter of AFSP.

The Capital Region AFSP Chapter has events you can get involved in. Go to www.afsp.org/Newyork for more information.