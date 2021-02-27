FDA approves Johnson and Johnson vaccine for emergency use

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM-TV) – A third vaccine has been approved to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FDA has approved the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Janssen COVID-19, for emergency use early Saturday.

The Single Dose vaccine will mean that more people in more places can be vaccinated faster.

According to the FDA, this is the third vaccine to become available to aid in help against the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision comes after an advisory committee voted in favor of the vaccine.

According to the FDA, The EUA allows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be distributed in the U.S for people 18 years of age and older.

The FDA’S data shows that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks, supporting the company’s request for the vaccine’s use in people 18 years of age and older.

The FDA said it can assure the public and the medical community that it has conducted a thorough evaluation of the available safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality information.

An estimated 4million doses are expected to be shipped out Monday.