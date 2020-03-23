LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials received federal approval to waive statewide student testing.
The Michigan Department of Education announced today the received preliminary approval over the weekend from the U.S. Department of Education.
State Board of Education President Dr. Casandra Ulbrich and State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice urged U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to grant a nationwide waiver of statewide student assessments early last week, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Education.
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education offered every state the opportunity to submit expedited waiver requests for a number of federal testing and accountability requirements. The Michigan Department of Education submitted its request the same day.
“We are pleased that the U.S. Department of Education heard our call to waive the federal requirement for statewide student testing,” Dr. Rice said. “We now need the Michigan legislature to amend state law that requires statewide testing and accountability.”
Federal government waives M-STEP requirement
