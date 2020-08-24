FEMA approves NYS for Lost Wages Grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) – NYS has been approved for a grant that will help thousands of unemployed.

Today, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved New York for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow New York to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA will work with New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to implement a system to make this funding available to New York residents.

Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo applied for the grant Friday, today, the state of New York agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

As of yet, no specific details of when the extra funds will be released to accounts.