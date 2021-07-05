Female victim airlifted following ATV accident in Erin

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Air responded to an ATV accident in the Town of Erin in the area of Breesport Rd. and First St.

At 7:45 p.m., 18 News received a scanner report of the accident involving one female victim. According to State Police, the female was traveling on an ATV behind other riders. Her family is not sure how the rollover accident occurred. She was on a trail referred to as the “Gravel Pit”.

New York State Police, Breesport Fire, Erway Ambulance, and Guthrie Air responded to the scene. The landing zone was stationed on a field at the intersection of First St. and Mill St.

Neighbors say the patient remained inside of the ambulance for 30 to 45 minutes before being transported to an area hospital. They also heard yelling from the ambulance.

