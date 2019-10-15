Ferrario Auto Team selling pink ducks to benefit Susan G. Komen of Upstate New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ferrario Auto Team is selling pink rubber ducks to benefit Susan G. Komen of Upstate New York as well as raise awareness for Breast Cancer.

This is a joint campaign with WINK 106 and is the second year of the campaign.

Each duck is $5 and 100% of the money goes to Susan G. Komen. You can also purchase a baker’s dozen for $60 and be entered to win a pink sapphire and diamond necklace, courtesy of Gold Silver & Diamond Store.

Ducks can be purchased at any Ferrario dealership in Elmira, Horseheads, and Sayre, Pa.

This benefit will last the entire month of October, the drawing for the necklace will be on November 1st.