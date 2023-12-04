ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Freedom of Information request shows the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office made 32 arrests in the Elmira City School District during the 2021-2022 academic year. That’s 0.52% of all students in the district. 16 arrests were made at Broadway Academy, 11 at Ernie Davis Academy and 5 at Elmira High School. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom told 18 news the number of arrests is “very low” and involve mostly minor offenses.

“You see those numbers and it tends to get distorted and misrepresented, and I don’t think it’s an accurate depiction of what the school system is all about. Overall, we feel it is a very safe environment,” said Sheriff Schrom.

The Sheriff’s Office breaks down the arrests into violations, misdemeanors and felonies. Sheriff Schrom says violations and misdemeanors typically involve incidents like disorderly conduct, harassment and damaging or stealing property.

Of the 11 Felony arrests, Sheriff Schrom says 5 involved students falsely pulling fire alarms. One arrest was for falsely reporting a school threat. One involved a female student accused of stabbing an officer in the leg with a pencil causing a minor injury. Another involved a female student accused of scratching a deputy’s eye and face who was trying to break up a fight. Three felony arrests were for robbery. The Sheriff says two of those arrests involved the same incident. The Sheriff says two students tried to steal another student’s shoes and took school supplies from his backpack.

The Sheriff says no guns were recovered in the Elmira City School District since the Jeremy Getman case in 2001. Getman, a senior at Southside High School, was accused of bringing a pistol, a sawed-off shotgun and a gym bag full of pipe bombs to school to pull off a Columbine style attack.

Sheriff Schrom says aside from a stabbing in the Elmira High School Parking lot after a football game in October, the Sheriff’s office has not recovered any other “edged weapons” from students. The stabbing in October involved two female students. One from Elmira High School, the other from Corning-Painted Post High.

The Sheriff’s Office says 19 drug seizures were made. All of them for Marijuana or vape pens containing THC. No drugs were seized at any elementary schools. Sheriff Schrom says marijuana has become a bigger issue since it was legalized in New York State.

“What is the consequence for being found with marijuana on school grounds?” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“Again, most of it will be internal,” Sheriff Schrom said. If it’s a violation, we can’t charge a minor with a violation, so its normally dealt with through discipline with the school and letting the parents know obviously.

Sheriff Schrom says officers can also step in to help deal with bullying, even if it doesn’t rise to the threshold of a crime.

“Often times, the bullying itself doesn’t really reach a level that would require somebody to be arrested,” said Schrom. “It can, certainly, if it’s continual behavior, if it gets serious enough or somebody’s assaulted, that type of thing. We work hand in hand with the school district. So, if it’s not necessarily a law enforcement issue, which would require an arrest, it still doesn’t prevent that officer from engaging with the person who’s been bullied, and or, more importantly, the person who’s doing the bullying and letting them know the consequences of their actions that could rise to that threshold. But more importantly, it’s working collaboratively with the school and saying, hey, we’ve identified these issues. How are we going to deal with it? Generally, to deal with it by talking to the students that are involved, talking to the family or the parents of the students. Then they have to have accountability. Even if it’s only in house, in school, whether it’s, you know, a suspension, in school or out of school. Whatever they decide, I think when you send that message if there’s going to be accountability, it really does help deter it” Schrom said.

“I look back to when I attended school many years ago, and you didn’t have cops in the school. It just wasn’t a thing. But events that happen throughout the country change, you know, require change in society. And unfortunately, this is one we tend to look at it in a much different way than maybe certain people do that. They think we’re there for the negative and we’re there to be the heavy we’re there to, you know, arrest kids and that kind of stuff. And, quite honestly, it’s completely the opposite. We’re there when those rare occasions occur, and certainly, heaven forbid, a very bad incident or like an active shooter were to arise. That’s why that officer would be there worst-case scenario, but the day to day it’s just to establish and build relationships with the students in a positive way, and I think that far outweighs any of the negatives that you may see. Eating lunch with the kids, playing games with them, giving them incentives to behave and be good, you know, reading books to them, all those different things that happen every single day, all day long.”

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is now providing one School Resource Officer or SRO for 19 different schools. As of September 1st, 2023, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is providing an officer for 6 schools in the Horseheads Central School District. This came after the Village of Horseheads Police Department announced in August it could not provide the necessary officers due to staffing shortages.

13 other schools are in the Elmira City School District. Sheriff Schrom says that includes the Finn Academy and the BOCES campus. Sheriff Schrom says the costs of providing School Resource Officers is reimbursed by the School Districts.

You can watch the full interview with Sheriff Schrom below: