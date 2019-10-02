Field & Stream in Big Flats gets new owner

Breaking News
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announced Tuesday that it acquired 8 Field & Stream locations, including the Big Flats location.

In a news release, the company said it has entered into agreements with DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. The acquired stores will be operated as Sportsman’s Warehouse stores.

The transaction is expected to close on October 11, 2019 subject to customary closing conditions.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer that operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska.

