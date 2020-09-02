Fighting hunger in the Southern Tier by extending the Pandemic EBT Program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Throughout September, the nation will be observing hunger awareness month or hunger action month.

This month is where people all over America stand together with Feeding Americans and the nationwide network of food banks to fight hunger. It’s a month to spread the word and take action on the hunger crisis, and dedicate ourselves to a solution.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, visited the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira, to speak on a proposal in expanding the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.

So, so far this bill has passed the house, something similar to it, and I am working aggressively with Republicans and the Senate to make sure this can be included in the next pandemic bill. Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator of New York

The P-EBT Program provides nutritional resources to families in Chemung Country and across the Southern Tier who have lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to school closures caused by the pandemic.

Her proposed legislation would extend the P-EBT program and expand eligibility to ensure low-income children who have been previously left out of the program and can access healthy meals throughout the school year.

As in school learning seems to be bleak, Senator Gillibrand will stand with local leaders including— Natasha Thompson, President & CEO, Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Mark Bordeau, Director of Food Service for Broome-Tioga BOCES, president of the School Nutrition Association, and member of the Governor`s Food Policy, and Hunger Task Force.

They will call for the inclusion of the Ensuring Nutrition for America`s Students Act and an increase in SNAP benefits in the next coronavirus relief package.

Along with trying to extend P-EBT, Gillibrand is looking to add a vital 15% increase in SNAP benefits to help New Yorkers afford groceries and stay fed.