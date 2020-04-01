1  of  3
Breaking News
Four new COVID-19 cases in Hornell region, 40 cases in Steuben County Two new cases of COVID-19 in Schuyler County Stay At Home Order in place for Pennsylvania
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing an update on COVID-19

FILE: Download Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus presentation from April 1

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Positive Cases 4/1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take a little time out of your sunny Wednesday to read over the slides Gov. Andrew Cuomo used in the New York State COVID-19 press conference from around 1 p.m.

04.01.20-COVID19-BriefingDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now