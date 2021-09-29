Fill the Truck event for local animal shelters at Wisner Market

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – WETM will be hosting a Fill the Truck event during the last Wisner Market of the season.

Each year WETM participates in the NBC initiative “Clear the Shelters”. Our Fill the Truck events help provide supplies to local animal shelters to help sustain their operations in caring for animals in need. By donating food and supplies, you will be helping local shelters feed animals until they are able to be adopted.

We will have a vehicle at the Wisner Market in downtown Elmira on Thursday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. Stop by and drop off your donation.

