VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads Fire Department will escort Santa one last time Thursday night before he goes back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas. The fire department says this is the 4th night that Santa will be touring several neighborhoods. He is expected to roll out at 6 p.m.

Tonight’s fourth and final route will include: “Windsor Gardens east of Westinghouse Rd, Westlake, Hatfield, Eisenhart, North St and neighborhood west of Watkins Rd. Finally stopping at the 160-170-180 Wygant Apts with a drive through of Ridge Rd School. A very busy Santa night.”

The Fire Department says Santa’s helpers will also be giving out goodie bags for children. For safety, residents are asked to stay on the end of a driveway, sidewalk or closest intersection as Santa rides by. People are also being asked to not double park. Santa’s tour is expected to last through 8 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit the Village of Horseheads Fire Department Facebook page.