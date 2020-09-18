Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Announces Finger Lakes Region Scholarship

Masked students walk through the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. College towns across the U.S. have emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks as schools struggle to contain the virus. Out of nearly 600 students tested for the virus at Ball State, more than half have returned been found positive, according to data reported by the school. Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Penn Yan, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance (FLTA) and partners of the Finger Lakes business community are working together to provide financial assistant to a college student in the form of a scholarship. This scholarship will go to a dedicated student who has in their second or beyond the year of study for tourism and hospitality and is from the Finger Lake’s region.

The FLTA and Finger Lakes business owners understand the importance of dedicated leaders within the tourism and hospitality industry and want to provide some financial assistance to an undergraduate student as they continue to learn key fundamental practices in and out of the classroom.

If you or someone you know is currently enrolled as a second-year student, and beyond at a college or university, and pursuing a degree in tourism and hospitality, and from the Finger Lakes; they’re eligible for a scholarship. For more information on the Finger Lakes Region Scholarship; qualifications and applications visit https://www.fingerlakes.org/education/finger-lakes-region-scholarship.

Deadline to submit an application is November 15, 2020, incomplete applications will not be considered for the scholarship award.

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as the first regional destination marketing organizations in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses, and county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000 square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.