Fire crew rush to extinguish garage blaze

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM-TV ) – Fire crew worked hard to extinguish a garage blaze earlier this evening.

The structure fire happened just before 6 pm on Beranack Road just off Route 224 near Alpine Junction.

According to the reporter on the scene, crews directed traffic blocking cars from entering Beranack Road.

Reporter on the scene said the fire was under control around 7:30 pm,

Odessa Fire Department, as well as Montour Falls, Burdett, Town and Country, Watkins Glen, Newfield, Millport, Mecklenburg, and Beaver Dams, helped to douse the fire.

According to fire crews on the scene, no injuries were reported in the blaze, the cause is still under investigation.