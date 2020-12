CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Fire crews are actively working to put out a house fire in the city of Corning.

The fire happened around 3 pm Sunday on 3rd and Watauga Avenue.

Courtesy of Gabe S.

According to the pictures sent in by a viewer, the fire appears to be developing from the rear of the building.

The whereabouts of occupants in the home and the cause of the blaze is uncertain at this time.

Stick with 18 News for updates on the house fire