Fire crews work to put out structure fire in Elmira

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened on the 500 block of Church Street.

The fire happened around 5 pm this evening at the intersection of Walnut and Church Streets.

An 18News reporter on the scene says those in the home did evacuate the scene.

The home overwhelmed in smoke as it poured out of the windows while fire crews work to find the cause of the blaze.

The fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story 18News will keep you updated on-air online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now