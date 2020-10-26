Fire crews work to put out structure fire in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened on the 500 block of Church Street.

The fire happened around 5 pm this evening at the intersection of Walnut and Church Streets.

An 18News reporter on the scene says those in the home did evacuate the scene.

The home overwhelmed in smoke as it poured out of the windows while fire crews work to find the cause of the blaze.

The fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story 18News will keep you updated on-air online.