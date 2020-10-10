Fire crews working to put smoke out at Van Heusen Factory Outlet in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews have responded to the Van Heusen Factory Outlet on Market Street in Corning.

Two fire trucks are on the scene right now for a call to the Van Heusen Factory Outlet.

Although the clothing store is closed, according to a reporter on the scene, light smoke can be seen coming from the building.

It is unknown where the exact location of the smoke is coming from inside the building.

According to our reporter on the scene, no flames are coming from the store.

