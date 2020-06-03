Fire department discovers marijuana grow operation in Colonie, police say

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 8:12 a.m. on Thursday, a passing driver reported a fire on Curry Road. When firefighters who responded to the scene put out the fire, police say they also found a marijuana grow operation in the building.

Police say they got a search warrant and discovered 162 pounds of marijuana. They say the evidence points to Jason R. Teagle, 42, of Schenectady.

Colonie Fire Services Division says the accidental fire came from an electrical issue related to the grow operation.

Teagle turned himself in on Tuesday night, and police charged him with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. If convicted, this felony charge is potentially worth up to fifteen years in prison.