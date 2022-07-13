First responders at the scene of a structure fire in Erin early Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- With the recent structure fires in the area, it is important to know what to do to prevent and prepare to keep you and your family safe.

Install smoke alarms in your house and make sure it is the correct number for your residence. Test the smoke alarms regularly to ensure they are working. They should be tested monthly, if they are not working, be sure to change the batteries. Talk with all of your family members or housemates about a fire safety plan. Know where to evacuate to and where to meet once everyone is safely outside. Get out, call 911 and stay out.

People should also be mindful of carbon monoxide detectors, especially when turning on fuel fired appliances. These detectors should be on at all times and installed on each level of every household.