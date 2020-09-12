Firefighter honored for 60 years of service with parade

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Earlier today members of volunteer fire departments of the greater Corning area gathered to honor local firefighter, Ralph Miller.

The socially distanced, drive-by firetruck parade, kicked off around 11 am this morning, and went by Miller’s house to honor him for his sixty years of service.

President of East Corning Fire Department, Dave Schafer, told 18 News “Ralph is a six year member. He has done basically anything that needed to be done in the fire department. He was the chief for 14 years. He has been involved in all of our construction projects. He helps us with anything around the fire house. He has been basically someone who can do anything for the fire department and always has.”

Miller was also honored with the ECFD’s firefighter of the year award for 2020, an award that was named after him for his service back in 2010.

Organizations that participated in today’s parade were Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, East Corning Fire Department, South Corning Fire Department, North Corning Fire Department, Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department, East Campbell Fire Department, Coopers Plains Fire Department, Hornby Fire Department, and Big Flats Fire Department.