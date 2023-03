BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Noon, one firefighter remains unaccounted for as crews battle a four-alarm structure fire on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District.

The fire appears to have started in the 700 block of Main Street. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling downtown to avoid the area. Buffalo Police also posted a similar notice.

As of 12:15, the following streets remain closed due to the fire:

-Main Street (E. Tupper to Goodell)

-Washington Street (E. Tupper to Goodell)

-Goodell Street (Michigan to Main)

Additionally, Route 33 outbound is closed at Best Street due to an earlier, unrelated tractor-trailer crash.

A large portion of downtown Buffalo is blocked off as fire crews work to put out this fire happening right now on Main Street. We’ll have a live update at noon on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ITUhe4lNaQ — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) March 1, 2023

Video of the fire, taken by News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz, can be seen below.

Buffalo Public Schools released a statement just before Noon, saying “immediate and appropriate safety and health measures were taken to seal impacted schools near the scene of the fire.”

“All intake outlets for ventilation have been closed and all classroom air purifiers have been powered on,” the school district wrote. “District safety and health personnel are on site at the schools. Masks have been made available to all staff and students. The District will be providing additional updates throughout the day.”