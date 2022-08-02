OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.

According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Caroline Street for a reported structure fire and house filling with smoke.

The Department’s Engines 1 and 3 responded, however, when units arrived, nothing was visible. Fire Captain Al Rickett established command and began an investigation.

At the same time, smoke began rising from the front door of the house. Dispatch was updated and assistance from off-duty personnel and the Heuvelton Fire Department was requested.

Crews secured a hydrant, and a line was stretched to the front door. Firefighters then entered the house and found the fire in a bedroom.

When Heuvelton arrived on the scene, members worked on stretching a backup line and vertical ventilation. Off-duty members were assigned to the second floor for ventilation.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes. As stated on the Local 1799 Facebook, “this fire was nowhere as bad as it could have been because the homeowners closed the bedroom door.”

Additional assistance on the scene was provided by the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ogdensburg Police Department and National Grid.