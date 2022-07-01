ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- While the 4th of July holiday weekend is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate with food and fireworks, the sounds and sights may not be a celebration for some combat veterans.

The loud sounds and bright flashes that come with fireworks could trigger veterans that have seen combat.

“Within moments, you’re right back where you were more than 50 years ago,” says Gerry Mletcko Sr., a Vietnam War veteran, “…right after I came home it was difficult to hear a helicopter go overhead because I spent so much time in a helicopter that sound is unique and ring triggers that memory instantly.”

Christopher Smith, a licensed clinical social worker with the Rochester VA says about 15 to 20% of veterans suffer from PTSD, “…the Fourth of July presents a lot of challenges to those veterans who were exposed to a lot of explosions a lot of, you know, very specific triggers that can create real challenges for them and the things that they’ve experienced before and continue to have to deal with throughout the year, but it becomes most difficult this time of year.”

Smith adds that at the outpatient clinic, they work with veterans to help better prepare them for the upcoming holiday and figure out strategy will work best for them as everyone is different.

“Some choose to do their best to avoid fireworks as much as possible and you know, maybe look at some noise cancelling headphones or, you know, take some more type of distancing kinds of strategies to get away from some of the fireworks that might be going on,” says Smith, “Some of our veterans we might work to help them get a little more exposure to the fireworks and restructure their whole experience with some of the noises and all that’s involved with civilian celebration, fireworks versus the experiences that they’ve had in the past or their combat exposure.”

Every veteran could respond differently, “…for some it can take them back even in their own recall of the experience that they’ve been through in the past. In other cases, veterans can just feel edgy and feel uncomfortable,” says Smith.

If you’re a veteran or you know a veteran and want more information on ways to learn how to better handle PTSD, you can visit your local VA or call the veteran crisis hotline.