Fireworks: What is legal and what is not?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police get a lot of calls this year about fireworks. A number of NewsChannel 9 viewers have asked what is legal while others have wondered how tents are allowed to sell them in New York State.

Tents like TNT Fireworks are allowed because they sell items that are legal in the state like poppers, sparklers and fountains.

Syracuse Police Sergeant Matt Malinowski said fireworks in bigger packaging that are designed to go up in the air and explode are illegal.

You might see the advertisements on the about fireworks being sold across state lines like in Pennsylvania. If you do travel there to get fireworks, chances are they are illegal in New York.

“If they’re these bigger boxed type packages, anything that’s designed to go up into the air and explode those are going to be illegal here in New York. One of the biggest clues is looking at their size and what they’re designed to do. If you’re driving out of state to get those fireworks, they’re probably going to be illegal back here,” Malinowski said.

Malinowski added you have to be at least 18-years-old to handle legal fireworks, so you’re not really supposed to hand off even sparklers to a child.

If you live in the city of Syracuse and want to report someone using illegal fireworks, Malinowski said you can do so anonymously through the tips app.