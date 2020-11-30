First batch of the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to the United States

CHICAGO, IL (WETM-TV) – The COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases are closer than we think.

Pfizer’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at Chicago’s O’Hara International Airport.

According to a source, United Airlines flew its first chartered cargo flight to the US from Brussels, Belgium, with the vaccine onboard.

It’s unclear how many doses were on board or when the vaccine shipment arrived.

Pfizer is still seeking emergency use approval from the US Food and drug administration after finding the vaccine to be 95-percent effective.

Advisors to the CDC plan to meet this Tuesday to vote on who should be the first to get the vaccine and how the distribution plan will go.

