First day of school for Niskayuna Central School District

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday was the first day of classes for the Niskayuna Central School District and it was a long time coming not just for students, but for faculty and staff.

The district is taking extreme safety protocols and have placed tape measurements along the hallway and desks for proper spacing and requirements.

Just like other districts, they’re adapting to the new hybrid and virtual schedules. Students K-4 will attend elementary in-person daily, students in grades 5-6 will attend the middle school that serves their neighborhood, daily, and students 7-12 will attend in-person classes on alternating days and participate in live-stream classes from home.

“Everything has been accounted for, in terms of students, spaces, or where you can walk and where you can and can’t go. The stairwells, spaces in the classroom, all of this had to be accounted for,” Principal of the Niskayuna high school, John Rickert, said. “Custodians and staff did a great job helping as well, we’re just lucky to have so many helping hands put this together. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of collaboration to pull this off.”

As far as the bus schedule, arrival has been pushed back an hour to allow for more time and space to get to class.