Five things to know this Monday April 27

1. Governor Cuomo outlines plan to reopen NY

Governor Cuomo said the state will reopen on a region-by-region basis because the COVID-19 numbers in Upstate New York are starkly different from the numbers Downstate. However, Cuomo said no region will reopen in New York before the New York PAUSE order has expired, which is scheduled to expire on May 15.

The CDC recommended states wait to reopen until they see a decline in the hospitalization rate for 14 consecutive days, both statewide and regionally. Currently in New York State hospitalizations have declined for 13 days, but the number of total hospitalizations is still much higher than many other states. In Onondaga County, the number of hospitalizations has remained constant this week, hovering around 40.

Governor Cuomo hinted that Central New York could be one of the first regions to reopen, but it won’t be as simple as flipping on a light switch.

The state says it will be a phased in reopening process with construction and manufacturing businesses opening first. The governor said even when a business is granted permission to reopen, there will need to be new guidelines within the business to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest Siena Poll, Cuomo received an all time high favorability rating among voters.

His favorability is now at 77 percent, up by six percent from last month’s ratings and his job performance is at 71 percent, up 8 percent since last month, according to the poll. Both ratings are a record high for the governor.

Remember the letter that Governor Cuomo read during Friday’s briefing? KSNT in Kansas caught up with Dennis the farmer.

2. Coronavirus test sites opening throughout the city of Schenectady on Monday

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Ellis Hospital will become a mobile testing site. Ellis Medicine is partnering with Schenectady County and other health care providers to bring access to coronavirus testing to the area.

Tests will be offered to people showing symptoms, regardless of whether they have insurance, made an appointment, have a prescription, or work in a high-risk field.

Due to Monday’s rainy forecast, the first tests will be available at Ellis’ McClellan Street Health Center—600 McClellan Street—the back-up rain location.

Monday, April 27: Ellis’ McClellan campus (originally scheduled for Keane Elementary)

Tuesday, April 28: Mont Pleasant Middle School, 1121 Forest Road

Wednesday, April 29: Washington Irving Education Center, 422 Mumford Street

Thursday, April 30: TBD based on demand

Friday, May 1: Ellis’ McClellan campus

3. Updated coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region

There are 288,045 positive confirmed cases of the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The death toll in the state stands at 16,966.

NEWS10 created graphs that track coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday morning.

County Positive Cases Albany 948 Columbia 143 Dutchess 2,240 Fulton 27 Greene 110 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 57 Montgomery 47 Rensselaer 242 Saratoga 330 Schenectady 449 Schoharie 35 Ulster 1,190 Warren 135 Washington 127

4. Aviation Mall to host Drive-Thru Food Pantry held by Salvation Army

The Glens Falls Salvation Army is set to hold their first Drive-Thru Food Pantry on Monday, April 27, in the parking lot of Aviation Mall, to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pantry is set to open at 10 a.m. and run until supplies run out, according to a post on the Salvation Army Facebook page. The pantry is running in cooperation with Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The Salvation Army has also worked to get food to those in need by offering at-home delivery of pre-packaged food boxes to areas of Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties. Those in need can set up delivery via a virtual food pantry on the group’s Facebook, or can call at (518) 792-1960.

5. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office warning public of ‘bond voucher’ scam

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several complaints from people who have reportedly been contacted by members of the Sheriff’s Office attempting to acquire “bond vouchers” in various amounts with the threat of arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public should know that their office will never call anyone and tell them to give money orders, pre-paid credit cards, vouchers, or other monetary forms.

Sheriff’s say anyone receiving a call like this should report it immediately to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The cases are currently under investigation.

Developing stories from the weekend:

And finally, some Town of Rotterdam employees rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain…

Matt Lupi and Michael Colarossi immediately jumping in to rescue the baby ducks and reunite them with their mom. They were amazed to find 8 ducklings in total.

The Vaccaro family says the ducks are always welcome back! They have plenty of bread to share.