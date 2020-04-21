Five things to know this Tuesday April 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region.

Before we get into the five things you should know today, here’s some breaking news out of Cohoes. An early morning fire destroyed a home on Remsen Street and displaced five people. NEWS10 is working to learn more information.

1. Governor Cuomo to meet with President Trump today

According to documents from the White House, Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at 4 p.m. today in the Oval Office.

It is unknown what they’ll be discussing but NEWS10 is dedicated to keeping you informed on the latest.

Speaking of the Governor, he is expected to make his daily briefing from Roswell Park in Buffalo. You can watch that at 10:45 a.m. online and on air on WTEN and WXXA.

During his briefing Monday, the governor called on the federal government to provide hazard pay for essential workers on the front lines. He proposed a 50 percent bonus for the public workers. He mentioned that 41% of front line workers are people of color, a third are members of low-income families, and two-thirds are women.

You can catch up of the latest from the Governor’s briefing Monday, including what the status of the curve is in New York State.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus. He did not offer details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s tweeted announcement.

Also from Washington, a deal could be reached today on a new $450 billion coronavirus aid package. About $300 billion of the funds would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that’s out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies, according to the report.

2. A Maternity Task Force was created for NYS

A COVID-19 maternity task force was created in the state to protect new moms and ensure women have safe options when giving birth.

The task is to authorize and certify additional birth centers to expecting mothers during the pandemic and in hopes to ease the already stressed hospitals. It is spearheaded by the Secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa and the New York State Council on Women and Girls.

3. The latest on unemployment

While many are still struggling to file for unemployment benefits, the Department of Labor says it is working to clear the backlog and streamline the process.

The State Department of Labor says the unemployment application “call backlog” of 275,000 before April 8 has gone down to about 4,300. DeRosa says the backlog of people should start seeing their money come in this week. She says choosing the direct deposit option can speed things up.

4. Starting next week CDTA is updating its service schedule:

CDTA says bus routes that serve essential businesses like hospitals, medical facilities, grocery stores, and pharmacies will increase their frequency and have expanded hours.

CDTA wants to make more buses available to meet the needs of riders and comply with social distancing orders.

5. Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region

Monday marked 51 days since the first case of coronavirus had been reported in New York State, and 92 days since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations due to coronavirus have gone down, with 478 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 247, 512 positive confirmed cases of the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The death toll in the state stands at 14,347 since Sunday morning.

NEWS10 created graphs that track coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday morning.

County Positive Cases Albany 687 Columbia 111 Fulton 27 Greene 86 Montgomery 35 Rensselaer 177 Saratoga 254 Schenectady 269 Schoharie 20 Warren 101 Washington 65

New York state is set to begin antibody testing statewide. The governor announced that New York has an FDA-approved antibody test ready to roll out this week to start statewide testing. He says thousands of samples will be collected over the next few weeks lead by the Department of Health.

Speaking of testing, Albany County has scheduled walk-up testing sites, operating for a limited time this week.

Here are some other notable headlines…

New Yorkers see low gas prices and they could be getting lower because the demand for gas has plummeted across the nation and in the Capital Region due to ‘stay-at-home’ orders.

and they could be getting lower because the demand for gas has plummeted across the nation and in the Capital Region due to ‘stay-at-home’ orders. South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health . The South Korean leader is reportedly in fragile condition following a surgery.

. The South Korean leader is reportedly in fragile condition following a surgery. The fire in Fort Edward Monday morning caused destruction to True Order Motorcycle Club:Upon arrival he said the middle section of the large building was billowing with flames. The clubhouse was part of a multi structure building that also housed motorcycles and classic cars.

caused destruction to True Order Motorcycle Club:Upon arrival he said the middle section of the large building was billowing with flames. The clubhouse was part of a multi structure building that also housed motorcycles and classic cars. Colonie Police arrested a Florida man for allegedly raping a teen: Police said the man said he may have traveled to Texas for a similar venture and he admitted to liking underage girls.

Today’s forecast…

Rain and a few storms are possible early this afternoon. Check the latest conditions on the weather blog now.

And on to some uplifting news…

This nurse who is now living in Germany, originally from Capital Region, returned to New York to help in the fight against COVID-19.