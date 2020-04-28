Five things to know this Tuesday April 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. Yesterday’s forecast was quite dreary, but today’s is looking brighter.

NEWS10’s Rob Lindenmuth is forecasting some sunshine and milder temperatures. It’ll be a nice day for a socially distant stroll at the park.

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. $25 million in emergency funding going to food banks

At Monday’s daily coronavirus briefing, New York State Governor Cuomo says there will be $25 million in emergency funding going to food banks across the state. He is also asking any philanthropists that can donate funding to contact the governor’s office at COVIDPhilantropies@Exec.ny.gov.

Food banks in Upstate New York State have seen a 40-60% increase in demand.

Cuomo also announced the creation of the Nourish New York Initiative, which will purchase food and products from upstate farms and direct those products to food banks across New York State. The state is also partnering with companies like Cabot, Chobani, and Upstate Niagara, as well as the Dairy Famers of America, to purchase excess milk and dairy products, like cheese, and then give those products to the state’s food banks.

2. Updated coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region

The United States is nearing 1 million cases, with 291,996 cases of the virus, in New York State alone.

The death toll in the state stands at 17,303.

NEWS10 created graphs that track coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday morning.

County Positive Cases Albany 979 Columbia 154 Dutchess 2,240 Fulton 27 Greene 110 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 57 Montgomery 49 Rensselaer 262 Saratoga 331 Schenectady 445 Schoharie 35 Ulster 1,190 Warren 147 Washington 130

In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, all four had underlying health conditions.

reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, all four had underlying health conditions. In Rensselaer County, officials gave an update on the status of nursing homes. Rensselaer County officials will be giving out free cloth masks to residents on Wednesday at five locations. This is part of the county’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

3. Small businesses can apply for second go-around of Payment Protection Program

Many small business owners were left hanging after the initial funds for the PPP program ran out in less than 2 weeks. Then the House passed an additional $310 billion in funds for the program.

As small businesses race to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans, some lawmakers worry the new $310 billion infusion won’t last.

Two local business got their PPP loans and are putting the money to good use. Bountiful Bread received their PPP loan within the past week. Amanda Martin, the director of operations says she is ready to get her employees back to work.

Employees at other local businesses, like The Palace Barbershop are not seeing benefits yet. The barbershop closed in mid-March due to the executive order Governor Cuomo passed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One of the barbers, Jeremy Shuhart, was denied unemployment from the state and is now pending for federal benefits.

4. PFAS in water and soil samples found around areas close to Norlite

At the beginning of March, Bennington College conducted a water and soil study of four sites in close proximity to Norlite, in Cohoes.

Researchers are now releasing results from the sampling in that area. The college was testing for PFAS contamination upon learning that Norlite burned toxic firefighting foam in their hazardous waste incinerator as an energy source in 2018 and 2019.

Mayor Keeler says the Cohoes City Council will meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to vote on a one-year ban on the burning AFFF and PFAs within the city. The meeting is not open to the public but will be live-streamed. Those wishing to share their views may email comments by Tuesday at 5 p.m. to publiccomment@ci.cohoes.ny.us.

5. As nursing home deaths rise, loved ones grow increasingly anxious and angry over lack of communication

As more Capital Region nursing homes are reporting cases and deaths linked to the coronavirus, NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker caught up with family members of a residents at a local nursing home in Glens Falls. They say the only communication they have with their loved ones is by phone or through a window.

Local headlines to know today

Still lots of great things happening in the Capital Region

Movie theaters have all had to close due to the shutdown from the coronavirus. So The Lyceum in Red Hook decided they should give back to first responders. At the beginning of April, they handed out bags of their famous local popcorn and drinks to the first responders.

People gathered at Nationwide Transportation Brokers in Fultonville on Monday for a Feed the Truckers drive.

The Glens Falls Salvation Army and the Glens Falls Rotary Club attracted a lot of cars to the Aviation Mall on Monday. It wasn’t for anything inside the mall, which remains closed, but rather for a large-scale food pantry set up in the parking lot.

A Clifton Park online business owner is paying it forward by passing along some tech tips.

Still looking for a Mother’s Day gift?

Co-owners of Impressions of Saratoga and The Dark Horse Mercantile, are offering ‘Porch Packages’ filled with locally made food products and Saratoga specific items.