Following end of daylight savings, New Yorkers warned of drowsy driving risks

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being urged to use caution on the roads following the end of daylight savings time.

The New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving, motorists continue to be warned of dangerous drowsy driving. Daylight Savings Time ended on 2 a.m. on Sunday November 1, and marked the start of Drowsy Driving Prevention week, set to run through November 8, 2020.

The Partnership stated that, “despite gaining an additional hour, this time change can disrupt sleep patterns causing people to feel drowsy.”

“As we turn the clocks back each fall, our internal clocks must also adjust to new sleep patterns making it sometimes difficult to realize when we are too tired to drive which can have dangerous consequences on our roadways,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “We urge all New Yorkers to make sure to get enough sleep and if you haven’t, make the smart decision not to drive until you are rested.”

During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, the NYSPDD is promoting the message of “Stay Awake, Stay Alive.” According to the state, this message will be visible on signs along the New York State Thruway through November 2.

Additionally, the NYPDD is stated that common strategies such as opening windows, turning on air conditioning and playing loud music should not be relied on to reduce drowsiness.

The Partnership said that the safest strategy when experiencing fatigue is to pull over anf find a safe place to sleep.